Otonomy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) on Monday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $51.2 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $125,000.

