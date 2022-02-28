ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. lawmakers advance second bill about teaching on race

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities. The “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” passed the Senate Education Committee and will...

Logan Banner

W.Va. Senate advances 50/50 child custody bill

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday advanced a bill that would require family court judges to order that children split their time equally between their separated parents in the event a custody agreement doesn’t already exist. It’s the second time in three years a...
The Independent

‘Designed to stifle Native American votes’: Indigenous tribes sue to block North Dakota gerrymandering

Two Native American tribes and tribal members have sued North Dakota’s principal election official over newly drawn political boundaries they argue illegally dilute votes from Indigenous communities.The lawsuit filed in US District Court earlier this month alleges that the map – approved by the state’s Republican-dominated legislature and signed into law by GOP Governor Doug Burgum last fall – “guarantees voters living on these two tribal reservations face a no-win scenario before each election even begins”, according to plaintiff Zachery S King with the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.The Turtle Mountain Band and Spirit Lake Tribe allege...
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
Arizona Mirror

House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
Washington Times

Supreme Court to weigh law on placement for children from Indian homes

The Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a group of cases weighing a 1978 law that gave the federal government control over removing children from Indian homes, avoiding placement with families outside of tribes. The cases arose when three states and seven individuals challenged parts of the Indian Child...
Town Square LIVE News

Recreational marijuana bill heads to House floor

The bill to legalize the sale and possession of marijuana in Delaware moved to the House floor Thursday after earning a stamp of approval from four members of the House Appropriations Committee. The bill was “walked through” the committee, meaning the majority of the committee’s members “signed the backer,” a document that releases the bill for further consideration without the ... Read More
