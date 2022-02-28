ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Protagonist Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) _ Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Monday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $125.6 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTGX

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Urban Outfitters Q4 Earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Urban Outfitters missed estimated earnings by 18.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Protagonist#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Halozyme Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Halozyme Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $19.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

AptarGroup: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) _ AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $57.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Crystal Lake, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII, -7.68% GTBIF, -5.60% said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kiplinger

Lowe's (LOW): Can Q4 Earnings Embolden Investors?

The busiest stretch of earnings season is behind us, but there are still plenty of notable names left to report. Included on this week's earnings calendar is Lowe's (LOW, $221.45), with the home improvement retailer set to unveil its fourth-quarter results ahead of the Feb. 23 open. Like much of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

Down 15% After Q4 Earnings, Is Skillz Stock a Buy Right Now?

Skillz ( SKLZ -1.34% ) stock is down 15.4% after the company reported earnings on Feb. 24. Investors were not pleased with continued losses on the bottom line. To make matters worse, management has remained on the same path for the last several quarters, investing aggressively in sales and marketing. The stock price's fall after earnings is on top of a more massive crash last year. Is the stock finally cheap enough to buy? Let's address that below.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rigel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy