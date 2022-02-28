Protagonist Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) _ Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Monday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $125.6 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.4 million.

