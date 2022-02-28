ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Monday reported profit of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $96.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50 million, or 78 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $367 million.

