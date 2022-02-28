ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, PA

Upward Broadband to expand high-speed internet access to over 7,500

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

PARADISE, Pa (WTAJ) — Upward Broadband announced $15.44 million to be used to increase high-speed internet across multiple Pennsylvania counties over the next two years.

The announcement, which happened on Feb. 28, comes days after Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced over $20.4 million was being awarded to Huntingdon County by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The $15.44 million will allow Upward Broadband to install approximately 20 towers in areas where they aren’t across multiple counties. Nine towers will be built in Huntingdon County, eight in Fulton, one in Franklin, one in Juniata, and one in Mifflin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTLqB_0eRgVjGs00
Upward Broadband map for proposed towers

This expansion will bring high-speed broadband to access more than 7,500 homes and businesses across Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata counties.

“Access to high-speed internet is critical to so much that we do in our daily lives,” stated Tim Beiler, the co-owner of Upward Broadband. “This substantial grant provides a tremendous opportunity to reach many people that desperately need access to this critical tool. We are grateful for this opportunity to serve the residents in this area.”

The grant will also benefit Alleghenies Broadband, Inc. and Crowsnest Broadband, to help expand coverage there.

