ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Report Uncovers Pandemic Challenges Faced by Black Workers In SoCal

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ob9c6_0eRgVOvj00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Black workers in Southern California have struggled to recover from the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many who were displaced from their jobs still not returning to work, according to a report released today by the UCLA Labor Center.

The study by the UCLA Center for the Advancement of Racial Equity (CARE) at Work focused on the Black workforce in Southern California, which is home to 60% of the Black population in the state. Key findings of ``Essential Stories: Black Worker COVID-19 Economic Health Impact Survey'' include:

-- close to 70% of Black workers who lost their jobs or were furloughed during the pandemic have not been called back to work;

-- more than half of the 2,000 Black workers surveyed worked in essential or frontline sectors pre-pandemic;

-- researchers found that 71% of Black on-site workers were concerned about COVID-19 exposure on the job; and

-- about 90% percent of Black women surveyed had an increase in at-home and financial responsibilities during the pandemic, and many reported that their employers were inflexible in accommodating their needs.

``The Black workers we surveyed are facing high levels of stress,'' report author Demetria Murphy said in a statement. ``Eighty percent of Black workers rated their stress level as three or more on a scale of one to five. And what is even more concerning is that most Black women rated their stress level at a four or five.''

The researchers said the inadequate care infrastructure -- both in the workplace and within local, state and federal emergency support -- has created a ``state of emergency'' for Black workers.

``Disproportionate health, economic and housing discrimination have converged into a restructuring that will cause further unemployment and underemployment for Black workers, unless California's recovery plans specifically address their needs,'' CARE at Work Director Lola Smallwood-Cuevas said.

``It is important to remember that after the Great Recession, it took 13 years for Black unemployment to lower back to pre-recession levels,'' Smallwood-Cuevas said. ``To have a prompt and meaningful economic recovery this time, Black workers need relief, resources and programming tailored to their needs.''

In response to the concerns of Black workers surveyed in the report and a subsequent analysis, the researchers emphasized the importance of:

-- long-term quality jobs, economic support and COVID-19 recovery programming;

-- Black worker wellness support through targeted programming; and

-- direct workforce rights training and development programming.

In order for the current economic restructure to lead to an equitable recovery, researchers said there is a need to amplify the voices of Black workers.

The full report is available at bit.ly/EssentialStoriesCARE.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWT

Nebraska hospital facing "lingering challenges"

Gov. Ricketts signed the COVID-19 vaccine exemption legislation passed last week in the unicam. Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was back at work Thursday following her quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Feb. 23 Douglas County COVID-19 update. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Witness LA

In Wrongful Death Settlement, Family of Shaylene Graves Will Get $3.5 Million and a Platform to Urge CA’s Prison Officials to Implement Policies That Better Protect Women in Custody

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will pay $3.5 million to the family of Shaylene Graves, a 26-year-old mother killed in a women’s prison in Chino. In the early morning hours of June 1, 2016, guards at the California Institution for Women (CIW), found 26-year-old Shaylene Graves...
CHINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Black Women#Racism#The Ucla Labor Center#Disproportionate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
UCLA
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy