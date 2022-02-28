Life without parole sought for Desheena Kyle murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County prosecutors will seek a sentence of life in prison without parole for the man charged with murder of Desheena Kyle , a 26-year-old Knoxville woman found dead last year.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen filed a notice on Friday of her office’s intent to seek life without the possibility of parole for 29-year-old John Bassett, who faces a charge of first-degree murder in Kyle’s death.

Bassett also faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He’s been in custody since July 7 following an arrest on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation on a $500,000 bond.

Kyle was reported missing in June 2021. One month later, investigators said they had strong reason to believe she was in danger . Her body was found at an abandoned house on Sam Tillery Road in late September.

Kyle and Bassett had previously been in a relationship. A close friend of Kyle told WATE that she had reached out to the police for help.

“Desheena had reached out to the police for help before, and they discarded it as you know, a boyfriend or girlfriend just getting into a spat, everything is OK. And I feel like when the police get those calls, they need to take it more serious than what they do.” Margot Henderson, close friend of Desheena Kyle

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death as homicide.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.