Gaiam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) _ Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The lifestyle media company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.6 million.

