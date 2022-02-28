ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Gaiam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) _ Gaiam Inc. (GAIA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 11 cents per share.

The lifestyle media company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $79.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIA

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In today's fast-paced and hyperconnected world, investors are...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Ap#Gaiam Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII, -7.68% GTBIF, -5.60% said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Down 15% After Q4 Earnings, Is Skillz Stock a Buy Right Now?

Skillz ( SKLZ -1.34% ) stock is down 15.4% after the company reported earnings on Feb. 24. Investors were not pleased with continued losses on the bottom line. To make matters worse, management has remained on the same path for the last several quarters, investing aggressively in sales and marketing. The stock price's fall after earnings is on top of a more massive crash last year. Is the stock finally cheap enough to buy? Let's address that below.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Depot Beats Estimates, Retailer Says It Sees Sales Growth Ahead for 2022

Home Depot on Tuesday said sales grew 11% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as the retailer topped Wall Street's expectations and said it sees sales growth ahead for 2022. The home improvement retailer said it expects earnings per share growth to be in the low single digits and sales growth to be "slightly positive" in the coming fiscal year.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ardelyx: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ardelyx missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $780.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rigel Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 33,616.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 13,721.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,352.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 1.6%...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Smith & Wesson Brands will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Minerva Neurosciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minerva Neurosciences missed estimated earnings by 163.16%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
397K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy