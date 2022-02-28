ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

Police: Triple shooting in Lenexa apparently murder-suicide

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — A shooting that left three people dead in Lenexa during the weekend was an apparent murder-suicide, police said Monday.

Officers who went to a home in Lenexa early Sunday on reports of a shooting found one person dead. Two others were taken to a hospital, where they later died, police said.

The victims were identified as John M. Williamson, 20, and Sara M. Beck, 22, both of Belton, Missouri. Dustin J. Johnson, 37, of Lenexa, also died.

Lenexa police spokesman Danny Chavez said investigators believe Johnson shot Williamson and Beck before shooting himself, KSBH-TV reported.

