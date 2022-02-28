ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuomo targets AG Letitia James in new ad, claiming innocence

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sent a strong message to New Yorkers - that he is innocent.

In a new 30-second ad, Cuomo targets Attorney General Letitia James and the report on sexual assault allegations against Cuomo.

Those allegations led to his resignation back in August.

There is also a compilation of media coverage shown, suggesting his innocence.

Cuomo's team point to several DAs declining to prosecute, including Manhattan, Westchester and Nassau counties.

The New York Attorney General's Office responded to the commercial saying in part, "The only thing Andrew Cuomo is proven himself to be is a serial sexual harasser and a threat to women in the workplace, no TV ad can change that."

Despite rumors, there is no word yet on a possible comeback campaign in the works for the former governor.

Theresa Clarke
2d ago

took medical stock from upstate NY during covid, your non personal toll booths don't work, you closed homes for mental,and disabled kids and adults, you endangered and killed elderly in nursing homes, you closed prisons and put criminals back on the streets, you used tax payers money to pay for your book, and this is just a few

BITE ME CHUMP
2d ago

With the new addition of skills added to his resume ( serial groper , sexual predator ) he can now run for President .

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

And they say Putin is isolated and crazy? Well at least Andy doesn't have nuclear weapons......yet! Let's go Brandon.

