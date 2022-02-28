Vroom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Monday reported a loss of $129.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 94 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $934.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $896.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $370.9 million, or $2.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Vroom said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million.

