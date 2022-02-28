AppFolio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $359.4 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $447 million to $457 million.

AppFolio shares have dropped 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $113.14, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

