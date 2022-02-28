ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AppFolio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $95.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $359.4 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $447 million to $457 million.

AppFolio shares have dropped 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $113.14, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPF

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $7.15 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares dropped 2.2% to close at $39.67 on Tuesday. MongoDB,...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
400K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy