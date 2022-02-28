Brayden Jobert is living his father’s dream, while playing for his grandmother

SLIDELL, LA. – “I feel like I’m in a Twilight Zone. It’s because it’s everything that I wanted. It’s just I’m so glad it’s him rather than me. I’ve been asked that question, would you rather play there or have your son play there? And 1,000,000 times over, I would rather be him,” said Brayden’s father Jacques Jobert.

LSU infielder Brayden Jobert (6) celebrates a home run during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

“From the moment he could walk, he put a baseball bat in his hands, his favorite thing to do in the whole world. Still, to this day, when he comes home, he wants to go home,” said Brayden’s mother Amy Jobert.

“Brayden would say ‘Dad, let’s go to the field,’ I remember we used to live on an acre and he would just hit for hours and hours and hours and hours of baseball,” said Amy Jobert.

“LSU is just the mecca, and for him to be a part of it, then earn his way. The journey he’s been through to get there, it’s just been incredible,” said Jacques Jobert.

A huge part of Braden’s journey was supporting his grandmother while she was battling breast cancer for 20 years.

Brayden Jobert with his grandparents. (Photo credit: Amy Jobert)

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed this, but when he goes up to bat, he draws a leg in the dirt before he hits. He just loved his grandmother,” said Amy Jobert.

“That’s kind of what brought him home. He was like, I want to be closer. That’s when he chose to go to Delgado at the time. And, you know, I know that she’s got a hand in all this for him,” said Amy Jobert. “She passed away that June, then everything happened with LSU. I just prayed to her. And man, did she come through.”

“I’m just so proud of the person he is. He’s he’s got such a heart of gold. More of the person he is rather than a baseball player. If you know him, you love him. He’s just an incredible human,” said Amy Jobert.

