Nash UNC Health Care has revised its visitation policy due to sustained improvements in the COVID community spread metrics and the hospital’s inpatient COVID census. Beginning today, non-COVID inpatients and outpatients will be permitted to have two visitors at the same time. This allows visitors to switch out as needed, as long as only two visitors are in a patient’s room at the same time. Children will continue to be allowed and will count in the two-visitor maximum.

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO