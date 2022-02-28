ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

IEMA and NWS encourage severe weather preparedness

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYGd9_0eRgUsrY00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Residents of Illinois know that they can be enjoying beautiful sunny skies then one moment later be experiencing thunderstorms and torrential downpour. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) encourage increased preparedness efforts with escalating weather hazards.

The NWS is the official agency for issuing severe weather watches, warnings and advisories to alert the public when dangerous weather conditions are expected. The IEMA and NWS have teamed up to publish a Severe Weather Preparedness Guide to help Illinoisans be better prepared when severe weather strikes.

“Sharing the dangers of weather hazards and a few preparedness tips are just the first steps. Applying safety actions in an emergency takes practice.  This week, our professionals at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency encourage all families, businesses, schools, and communities to plan ahead, build a kit, practice what to do, and be better prepared,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

The NWS will be recognizing Severe Weather Preparedness Week during the week of Feb. 28 – March 4. Illinoisans are encouraged to:

Illinois trucker convoy endangers public, police say

• Update your family communications plan .
• Make a severe weather preparedness plan .
• Build an emergency preparedness kit .
• Identify your safe place to during a storm.
• Know the various weather watches/warnings/advisories .

“We can’t stress enough the importance of understanding the difference between a watch and a warning when tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods threaten your area,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ed Shimon with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois . “Studies show that people want to verify the threat to them is real before taking action. Seconds save lives when a tornado, significant damaging winds or flash floods are bearing down on your location.”

Thunderstorms can produce damaging winds, deadly lightning, large hail, flash flooding and tornadoes. Illinois averages about 64 tornadoes each year. Tornadoes that strike at night are even more dangerous like the 2021 Father’s Day EF-3 tornado that struck DuPage County.

Illinois updates COVID vaccinations and cases

The NWS and state and local emergency management officials strongly encourage people to have a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All Hazards Weather Radio with battery backup. These radios can be programmed to receive alerts for specified counties to inform the public of approaching weather and post-event information for all types of hazards including natural (earthquakes), environmental (chemical spills) and public safety hazards (AMBER alerts).

The device will sound a warning alarm tone followed by the necessary information when an alert is issued for the programmed area. The information provided in these alerts will guide listeners through the appropriate protective measures.

“Watches mean that severe weather or flooding might develop near your area over the next several hours. Pay attention to the weather and be ready to act if storms approach. Warning means take action immediately,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Bardou with NWS Chicago . “The storm either has a history of producing damage or flooding or is expected to do so in your area shortly.”

IEMA and the NWS says it is critical for people to have multiple ways to receive notifications and updated information about severe weather warnings. FEMA offers a free mobile app that provides fast and reliable weather alerts from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Scholarships offered to youth in care in Illinois

The app is able to be customized to offer alerts for up to five different locations nationwide. The mobile app can also help locate open shelters and critical disaster resources in the event of an emergency.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) provide lifesaving information about approaching storms and emergencies in addition to NOAA weather radios. These alerts can be sent to mobile devices without the need to download an app or subscribe to a service. They can be extremely beneficial for those who travel as well as critical to surviving overnight storms.

Visit the following sites for more information about what to do before, during and after severe weather:

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): www.Ready.Illinois.gov

IEMA Twitter: https://twitter.com/ReadyIllinois

IEMA Facebook/Meta: https://www.facebook.com/ReadyIllinois

IEMA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/readyillinois/

NWS Chicago: https://www.weather.gov/lot/

NWS Quad Cities: https://www.weather.gov/dvn/

NWS Lincoln: https://www.weather.gov/ilx/

NWS Paducah: https://www.weather.gov/pah/

NWS St. Louis: https://www.weather.gov/lsx/

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Body found on I-70, homicide investigation opened

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say they went to investigate somebody seen laying in gravel on I-70 westbound Tuesday morning, but ended up finding a dead body. Troopers tell us they found a young black woman who was soon-after pronounced dead by medical personnel. Indiana State Police Detectives identified the victim as 21-year-old […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What were Tri-Staters hoping to hear in the State of the Union address?

(WEHT) – Ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, we spoke to Tri-Staters about what they thought of the state of our union. Several people mentioned they would like to hear the President’s plan on what role the US will play with the crisis in Ukraine. Some wanted to hear […]
POTUS
WEHT/WTVW

AG Todd Rokita alerts Hoosiers to T-Mobile breach

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita has announced that he plans to launch an investigation into whether T-Mobile had the right safeguards in place the day of its breach. “Protecting and defending Hoosiers against invasive violations like this is an important part of our work. I am launching a detailed investigation into this breach […]
INDIANA STATE
AccuWeather

11 states under threat of major severe weather outbreak

AccuWeather forecasters have been watching out for a major severe weather outbreak since last week, and their latest forecast shows a clearer picture of how that outbreak could unfold around the middle of this week. The severe weather outbreak will be associated with a potent storm that is forecast to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Iema#Illinoisans
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy