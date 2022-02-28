Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $99.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $195.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $76.7 million, or 57 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $439.4 million.

