Causeacon prepares for fourth year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A long-awaited event nears return in Raleigh County. After two years of cancellations, Causeacon is just a few months away.

The city’s first pop culture convention is also a fundraising event for charity, benefiting the area’s Women’s Resource Center.

Organizers are excited for what the fourth year of the convention has in store. Most notably an appearance from special guest Adassa, who is best known for voicing Dolores in Encanto, the latest Disney movie sweeping the scene.

“The excitement this year is next level because we haven’t had it in so long, but what is beautiful about it is it doesn’t matter what kind of pop culture you are into whether it is superheroes, comics, anime, video games, all of it is covered,” said Erin Stone, the Assistant Executive Director for Advocating a Way for Adults and Youth.

The convention runs from Friday, April 29, 2022 to Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Tickets and events for each day and the entire weekend are available here .

