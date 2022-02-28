Fate Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Monday reported a loss of $68.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $17.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $212.2 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.8 million.

