Atara Biotherapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported a loss of $93.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 96 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $340.1 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.3 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.85, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

