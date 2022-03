Gwinnett County residents no longer have to wear a face mask when they enter county government-owned facilities. County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson put a new face mask mandate in place earlier this year as the Omicron variant was spreading and case numbers began to spike sharply. Since then, however, case numbers have been on a steady decline and newly revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week moved Gwinnett into the low community transmission category.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO