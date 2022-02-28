ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino Teamed Up For ‘Romy And Michele’ Reunion At Award Show

By Marie Rossiter
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

Actors Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino took the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony back in time when they stepped onto the stage together. In a fashionable nod to their 1997 movie “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” the pair entered wearing bold, colorful pantsuits inspired by their characters from the film.

As the women arrived to present the SAG award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the familiar Cyndi Lauper song “Time After Time” filled the auditorium, setting the stage for the exciting reunion which sent the crowd into enthusiastic cheers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onBX9_0eRgU61H00
AP Newsroom

Kudrow and Sorvino appeared genuinely surprised by the reaction of the crowd and took a moment to take it all in before beginning their presentation, in true Romy and Michele style.

“You look cute,” began Sorvino, who wore a bright blue power pantsuit akin to Romy’s reunion dress in the movie.

“I know! Thanks! So do you!” Kudrow exclaimed as she showed off her own pink pantsuit inspired by her original Michele dress. “Do you think that this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an award show?”

The adorable skit had viewers flashing back 25 years to the ditzy duo featured in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” who spend the movie trying to improve themselves to impress their classmates at their 10-year class reunion. When that doesn’t work, the girls decide to lie about their achievements, including a whopper about inventing Post-It Notes.

Twenty-five years later on the SAG Awards stage, Sorvino showed the crowd the ladies were still in on the joke.

“Here are the nominees for ensemble in a comedy series,” she announced as she pulled out a series of Post-It Notes to emphasize the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C308Q_0eRgU61H00
AP Newsroom

Kudrow and Sorvino’s appearance wasn’t just a hit at the awards ceremony. Audiences at home hopped onto social media to share the love.

Nicole (@lovenic03) used a gif of 2022 SAG Award winner Will Smith to broadcast her excitement about the Romy and Michele reunion.

Many fans called for a new project for Kudrow and Sorvino together. Some, like Frank Costa (@feistyfrank), thought another Romy and Michele movie should be considered.

Others, like the best-selling author, podcaster and entertainment contributor Omid Scobie (@scobie) called the pair’s reunion “everything.”

After the show, Sorvino shared a behind-the-scenes moment before the festivities between the actors as they channeled their inner Romy and Michele by dancing to “Time After Time.”

“BTS @sagawards w/4ever bestie @lisakudrow #romyandmichele forever,” Sorvino posted on her Instagram account.

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Lisa Kudrow Supports Pals Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino at 'Shining Vale' Premiere

Kudrow attended the premiere of Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino's new STARZ television series, Shining Vale Monday. Unlike the bright pink suit she wore to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, Kudrow opted for a more toned-down look, wearing a black and white striped long-sleeved blouse and black pants. The Space Force actress carried her coat and black purse in her hand as she posed on the red carpet. Kudrow paired her outfit with black, sling-back heels, wearing her blonde locks straight down and slightly parted to the side.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

All of the Best Costar Reunions at Awards Shows Over the Years

Reuniting and it feels so good! Over the years, casts and costars have come together at awards shows to celebrate one another — and to revisit their old friends. “Appropriately enough, the theme for tonight is ‘together again,'” Lin-Manuel Miranda said at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, while opening the show alongside his former Hamilton costars Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.
MOVIES
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Simplemost

Ina Garten’s New Show Mixes Talk, Cooking And Cocktails At Her Home

If you’ve ever dreamed of enjoying some food, cocktails and great conversation with the “Barefoot Contessa,” a new show aims to get you one step closer. In “Be My Guest with Ina Garten,” the author, television host and culinary wizard invites new and old friends to her East Hampton, New York home for a day of chatting, eating and visiting to some of her favorite local spots.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Miami Herald

‘Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The businesswoman special! Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow nailed it as the messy, but lovable duo of Romy White and Michele Weinberger in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. More than two decades after the movie hit theaters in 1997, the blonde BFFs are still beloved by fans of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Awards Ceremony#Film Star#Best Ensemble
Simplemost

The Oscars Will Have 3 Co-Hosts For The First Time In 35 Years

After three years of no official host for the Academy Awards ceremony — and steadily declining ratings — the 2022 Oscars will have not one but three emcees. On Feb. 15, ABC’s “Good Morning America” announced this year’s Oscars hosts will be comedy veterans Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. “We don’t know who will win, but we do know who is hosting,” “Good Morning America” teased in a video on Twitter, introducing the trio as the hosts.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Past ‘Avatar’ At Box Office

Spider-Man just swung past a mighty foe at the box office, proving himself as arguably the single most bankable superhero in Hollywood history. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has officially surpassed “Avatar” to become the third highest-grossing movie in domestic box-office history. The mind-bending adventure has earned $761 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales alone so far. That total knocks James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic, which grossed $760 million domestically, to the fourth spot.
MOVIES
Simplemost

‘Lucy And Desi’ Trailer Reveals Director Amy Poehler’s Deep Dive Into Their Relationship

The love just keeps coming for Lucy, with Amy Poehler paying homage to America’s favorite redhead in a new documentary, “Lucy and Desi.”. In the just-released trailer for “Lucy and Desi,” Poehler takes us inside the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, from before they were stars to when they ruled the small screen. Using old home videos, clips from the “I Love Lucy” TV show and audio tape recordings, plus new interviews with Carol Burnett, Bette Midler and the couple’s daughter and son, Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr., Poehler aims to show how their romance created one of the most iconic shows in television history.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Simplemost

Kelly Clarkson Is Legally Changing Her Name

Kelly Clarkson has filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court to legally change her name. The 39-year-old singer and talk show host filed the paperwork with the court on Feb. 16 to change her last name from Clarkson to Brianne, which is her middle name. According to a copy of the legal documents obtained by US Weekly, Clarkson told the court she believed change is necessary at this point in her life.
TV SHOWS
Simplemost

You Can Watch These Oscar Nominees At Home Before The Ceremony

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hollywood’s awards season is preparing to reach its climax at the 2022 Academy Awards...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Channing Tatum, Lionsgate Team for Live ‘Step Up’ Dance Show

Channing Tatum is bringing his best footwork to Lionsgate. After the road comedy Dog and the Magic Mike Live touring show, Tatum’s Free Association is launching a new live entertainment division, FA Live. The first project will be partnering with Lionsgate on a live dance show inspired by the film franchise Step Up, which with its four sequels after the 2006 original film grossed over $650 million at the worldwide box office and launched a streaming series, currently in its third season, on Starz.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Uncharted,' 'Dog' Lead Quiet Weekend as 'Studio 666' FlopsBox Office: 'Uncharted' Finds...
THEATER & DANCE
Simplemost

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Is Here, Narrated By Lady Whistledown

Like a simmering romance that builds tension, the creators of the wildly popular Netflix series “Bridgerton” have been keeping fans waiting quite some time for a look at season two. After more than a year since the announcement of the continuation of the story, viewers finally got a sneak peek at what to expect when the lush period piece returns this spring.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Trouble in the stalls: when audience drama upstages the show

A drunk woman in the seat next to me is softly caressing my hair as though stroking the ears of a particularly mild-mannered spaniel. It’s a strange sensation, but I can’t really complain because I’m at the theatre. You’re not meant to talk. Just as I rouse myself to say something, she stumbles to her feet and lurches her way to the exit. “Finally!” mutters the woman in front, who made the mistake of asking her to be quiet a few minutes earlier (when my neighbour was dancing in her seat and yelling “That’s right!” after lines she particularly enjoyed), resulting in a whispered row. Order is restored, and we settle down once more to watch Frozen, a moving family show about sisterhood and redemption.
THEATER & DANCE
Simplemost

Simplemost

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy