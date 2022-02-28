Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino Teamed Up For ‘Romy And Michele’ Reunion At Award Show

Actors Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino took the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony back in time when they stepped onto the stage together. In a fashionable nod to their 1997 movie “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” the pair entered wearing bold, colorful pantsuits inspired by their characters from the film.

As the women arrived to present the SAG award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the familiar Cyndi Lauper song “Time After Time” filled the auditorium, setting the stage for the exciting reunion which sent the crowd into enthusiastic cheers.

AP Newsroom

Kudrow and Sorvino appeared genuinely surprised by the reaction of the crowd and took a moment to take it all in before beginning their presentation, in true Romy and Michele style.

“You look cute,” began Sorvino, who wore a bright blue power pantsuit akin to Romy’s reunion dress in the movie.

“I know! Thanks! So do you!” Kudrow exclaimed as she showed off her own pink pantsuit inspired by her original Michele dress. “Do you think that this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an award show?”

The adorable skit had viewers flashing back 25 years to the ditzy duo featured in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” who spend the movie trying to improve themselves to impress their classmates at their 10-year class reunion. When that doesn’t work, the girls decide to lie about their achievements, including a whopper about inventing Post-It Notes.

Twenty-five years later on the SAG Awards stage, Sorvino showed the crowd the ladies were still in on the joke.

“Here are the nominees for ensemble in a comedy series,” she announced as she pulled out a series of Post-It Notes to emphasize the announcement.

AP Newsroom

Kudrow and Sorvino’s appearance wasn’t just a hit at the awards ceremony. Audiences at home hopped onto social media to share the love.

Nicole (@lovenic03) used a gif of 2022 SAG Award winner Will Smith to broadcast her excitement about the Romy and Michele reunion.

Many fans called for a new project for Kudrow and Sorvino together. Some, like Frank Costa (@feistyfrank), thought another Romy and Michele movie should be considered.

Others, like the best-selling author, podcaster and entertainment contributor Omid Scobie (@scobie) called the pair’s reunion “everything.”

After the show, Sorvino shared a behind-the-scenes moment before the festivities between the actors as they channeled their inner Romy and Michele by dancing to “Time After Time.”

“BTS @sagawards w/4ever bestie @lisakudrow #romyandmichele forever,” Sorvino posted on her Instagram account.