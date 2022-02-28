4 Ways To Play Defense Without 'Going To Cash'

Some of the most interesting companies can be those that are focused on providing technology, engineering, and science services to various other customers. These businesses are largely based on the expertise of those who work there. And, as they built up their reputations, they become regular suppliers of their services. One firm that has performed exceptionally well in this space in recent years has been Leidos Holdings (LDOS). Revenue growth at the company has been consistent for at least the past five years and, if management is right about the 2022 fiscal year, that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. On top of this, shares of the business look to be attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to the competition. All things considered, this should make the enterprise an attractive opportunity for long-term investors who want a company that offers stability and growth.

