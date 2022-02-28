ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

4 Ways To Play Defense Without 'Going To Cash'

By Robert Isbitts
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCash – whether it's in the form of money market accounts, bank deposits or certificates of deposit – has been the standard answer for financial advisors whenever market trouble has lurked. While cash and its equivalents are still very much alive as alternatives to a declining stock...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Seeking Alpha

Leidos Holdings: An Excellent Way To Play The Defense Industry

Some of the most interesting companies can be those that are focused on providing technology, engineering, and science services to various other customers. These businesses are largely based on the expertise of those who work there. And, as they built up their reputations, they become regular suppliers of their services. One firm that has performed exceptionally well in this space in recent years has been Leidos Holdings (LDOS). Revenue growth at the company has been consistent for at least the past five years and, if management is right about the 2022 fiscal year, that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. On top of this, shares of the business look to be attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to the competition. All things considered, this should make the enterprise an attractive opportunity for long-term investors who want a company that offers stability and growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Corporate Bond#Financial Advisors#Bond Market#Interest Rates#Dow#Nasdaq
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5 ways to improve your credit score in 2022

Having good credit can help you lock in favorable terms on a number of financial products, from mortgages to credit cards. On the other hand, having a bad credit score can make it harder to qualify for loans and new lines of credit. If you've made it a goal to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Reuters

U.S. house prices to rise another 10% this year

BENGALURU, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. house prices are set to climb in double digits this year even as the Federal Reserve embarks on its expected series of interest rate hikes, according to a Reuters poll of property analysts who forecast a sellers' market for another two years. Record low...
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Is it a good idea to use your emergency fund to get out of debt faster?

For many people, getting out of debt as quickly as possible is a major priority — especially if you've carried the debt for several years and have been getting crushed by high interest charges. So if you're this close to getting rid of your balance once and for all, you might be wondering if it's a good idea to use savings from an emergency fund to pay off your debt for good.
CREDITS & LOANS
KXLY

Why You Might Want to Think Twice About Your 401(k) Plan

While it isn’t the only retirement account available, 401(k) plans are most people’s bread and butter when it comes to saving and investing for retirement. While some people prefer to be hands-on with their investing, many people prefer to let someone else do the work for them. That’s where target date funds come into play.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Why Home Equity Loans Beat HELOCs in 2022

You may want to favor a home equity loan for one big reason. Both a home equity loan and a HELOC let you borrow against your home. Home equity loans may be a better bet this year due to the way interest rates might trend. One benefit of being a...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

How to Crush Your 401(k) Goals in 2022

A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored plan that allows you to set aside money from your paycheck to fund you retirement goals. It's important to understand how your 401(k) works and if your employer provides matching contributions. Determine how much you want to contribute this year, and choose investments that align...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy