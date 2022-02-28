ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. lawmakers advance second bill about teaching on race

By LEAH WILLINGHAM
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill that would prevent the teaching that any race, ethnicity or biological sex is superior to another in public K-12 schools and colleges and universities. The “Anti-Racism Act of 2022” passed the Senate Education Committee and will...

Logan Banner

W.Va. Senate advances 50/50 child custody bill

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday advanced a bill that would require family court judges to order that children split their time equally between their separated parents in the event a custody agreement doesn’t already exist. It’s the second time in three years a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BET

Kentucky Bill Would Make Teaching About Institutional Racism Illegal

Two Kentucky Republican state lawmakers filed legislation adding to the growing wave of sentiments against teaching children concepts erroneously attributed to Critical Race Theory (CRT), an academic framework used in college classrooms to analyze racism. Louisville station WFPL reports that Rep. Matt Lockett and Rep. Jennifer Henson Decker recently filed...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. Senate bill targets Suddenlink

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Senate committee has advanced legislation that takes aim at certain cable operators. The legislation, Senate Bill 648, would target cable operators whose customer service was deemed by the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to be unsafe, inadequate and unreliable. Operators meeting that description...
CHARLESTON, WV
New Haven Register

Alabama lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers advanced legislation Wednesday that would ban transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity. The House Education Policy Committee approved the bill that mandates K-12 schools statewide require students to use multiperson facilities that match the sex...
MONTGOMERY, AL
State
Washington State
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Florida Senate committee passes "Don't Say Gay" bill that would bar LGBTQ discussions in schools

The Florida Senate Education Committee passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that would bar school districts from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The Parental Rights in Education bill, commonly referred to the "Don't Say Gay" bill by its critics, would apply to such topics in primary grade levels, as well as in cases where the discussions are deemed "not age-appropriate."
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Lauren Boebert Mocks Anti-Discrimination Legislation as ‘Bad Hair Bill’

On the House floor Monday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert characterized a prospective law designed to prohibit discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style linked to their race or culture as “the bad hair bill.” Casting a proxy vote on behalf of her colleague, Boebert said, “Madame Speaker, as the member designated by Mr. Louie Gohmert, I inform the House that Mr. Gohmert will vote ‘NAY’ on HR 211-16, the bad hair bill.” The CROWN Act, for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act,” is in actuality HR 21-16, though Boebert added an extra “1” for unclear reasons. The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority to pass the House, was defeated later on Monday 235-188. Hours earlier, it had passed in Minnesota’s House 104-25. “Hair should never be a reason to be discriminated against,” Lisa Demuth, a Minnesota state representative, said. “It should never be a reason to either have an opportunity or not have an opportunity.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when

The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support.  A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […] The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY

