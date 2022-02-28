“Coconut Milk”-Colored Canvas Comes Together With Indigo Accents On This Air Jordan 1 Mid

The Nike SNKRS App has become the one-stop shop for the most coveted kicks from the brand. While an essential tool for anyone that loves sneakers, the SNKRS App has also shed light on just how difficult the online sneaker shopping landscape has changed. A growing demographic of consumers has already made it difficult to buy shoes, and the growing use of “bots” have made the already difficult odds even more insurmountable. For the big-ticket morning releases, Nike SNKRS has implemented a Draw; instead of a first-come-first-serve release process, which has been easily exploited by bots, sneaker purchasing would be a combination of random choice and an internal SNKRS algorithm that gives access to shoes based on a variety of factors such as user activity, purchase history, the age of the account, and more.

