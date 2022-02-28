ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man fails attempt to pass urine test with fake sample

By Larry Statser, Sara Tomarelli
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man with 95 arrests since 1990, including 13 for violation of probation or parole, is arrested after police say he tried to pass his drug test using his daughter’s urine, but was caught when parole board staff noticed the urine was cold.

Michael Clement is charged with falsification of drug test results.

4 year old allegedly slammed to ground by mom at Target

Parole office staff said Clement was acting nervous and fidgeting before he turned in his sample and when it was tested, it was found to be below body temperature.

A search revealed he had a concealed container hidden in his private area.

A parole officer said Clement admitted his daughter provided the urine and a friend provided the container.

Clement is also charged with another violation of parole.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

