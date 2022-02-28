ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac Police: Missing man found safe

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oazM_0eRgTPUo00

UPDATE: Mario Douglas has been found safe.
—-

Fond du Lac Police need the public's help in locating Mario Douglas.

Police say Douglas is a 33-year-old man with a mental health condition and intellectual disabilities. Douglas walked away from a local group home at 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Douglas is described as a Black man, 5'9" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue zip jacket, gray sweatshirt, black pants, a black glove on the left hand, and Nike shoes.

If you have seen Mario Douglas or know his whereabouts, please contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Intellectual Disabilities#Mental Health#Nike
NBC 26 WGBA

8-year-old dead after car goes into ditch on Highway 41, 141

An 8-year-old girl is dead after a pickup truck went into a ditch on Highway 41 and 141 near Sampson Road in Abrams at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday. A 34-year-old man from Suring was driving the car northbound when he exited on the northbound exit ramp. The car failed to stop at a stop sign and continued into a ditch.
ABRAMS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy