Fond du Lac Police: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Mario Douglas has been found safe.

—-

Fond du Lac Police need the public's help in locating Mario Douglas.

Police say Douglas is a 33-year-old man with a mental health condition and intellectual disabilities. Douglas walked away from a local group home at 12:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Douglas is described as a Black man, 5'9" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue zip jacket, gray sweatshirt, black pants, a black glove on the left hand, and Nike shoes.

If you have seen Mario Douglas or know his whereabouts, please contact the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555.