When President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address tonight, it will be to a nation in the throes of different crises. There are ongoing concerns over the government’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. While protection measures – like mask mandates – relax and cases drop in many parts of the country, deaths continue. Russia’s attack on Ukraine is escalating. A new major climate report, released a day before, is an indictment on global leadership’s inaction to address the crisis. Voters are worried about rising inflation, and according to the latest PBS NewsHour-NPR-Marist poll, a majority of Americans – 56 percent – said Biden’s first year in office has been a failure.

