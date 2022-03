Ross Farrar has been leading the great California punk band Ceremony for many years, and now he’s leading two great California punk bands. In 2020, Farrar unveiled his new band Spice, which also includes Ceremony drummer Jake Casarotti, as well as members of bands like Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie. Spice’s self-titled 2020 debut album was great, and the followed it last year with a two-song single, “A Better Treatment” b/w “Everyone Gets In,” that might be even better. Today, Spice have announced the impending release of their second album, and that’s exciting news.

