UNC Charlotte graduate living in Ukraine hopes to find refuge in Poland

Some civilians in Ukraine are on the front lines, defending their homes from the Russian invasion, while more than a half million people have fled the country in the last few days.

However, some haven’t been able to escape, including a University of North Carolina at Charlotte graduate.

“We woke up and then moments later we heard jets overhead and then bombs dropping,” Matt Thacker said.

Thacker is a Charlotte native and has been living in Ukraine for nearly 10 years.

He said he’s waiting to escape to Poland, but he’s currently stranded with other evacuees, in a situation that is loud and chaotic. Thacker and his wife tried to ride out the initial attacks in a cellar under their apartment.

“The scale of this has everyone griped and the escalation from the Russian side with Putin threatening nuclear options, that should have everyone’s attention,” Thacker said.

