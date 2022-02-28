ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Charlotte graduate living in Ukraine hopes to find refuge in Poland

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Some civilians in Ukraine are on the front lines, defending their homes from the Russian invasion, while more than a half million people have fled the country in the last few days.

However, some haven’t been able to escape, including a University of North Carolina at Charlotte graduate.

[ Russia attacks Ukraine: Zelenskyy asks EU to admit Ukraine (live updates) ]

“We woke up and then moments later we heard jets overhead and then bombs dropping,” Matt Thacker said.

Thacker is a Charlotte native and has been living in Ukraine for nearly 10 years.

He said he’s waiting to escape to Poland, but he’s currently stranded with other evacuees, in a situation that is loud and chaotic. Thacker and his wife tried to ride out the initial attacks in a cellar under their apartment.

[ Local effects: How the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacts you ]

“The scale of this has everyone griped and the escalation from the Russian side with Putin threatening nuclear options, that should have everyone’s attention,” Thacker said.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura spoke with Thacker about the terrifying moments he and his wife knew they had to get out.

(WATCH BELOW: Gas prices rise as the war in Ukraine continues; Expert talks about the local impact)

