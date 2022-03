Baking with herbs inspires curiosity and fascination. Although herbs aren’t strangers to most kitchens, they aren’t particularly associated with sweet bakes, despite bringing such interesting and unexpected flavour profiles. Infusing a few sprigs or leaves in a butter or syrup is an easy way to add flavour to your baking and gives many options for jazzing up old favourites. I’ve dedicated a chapter to baking with herbs and tea in my new book, and today’s recipes are from its pages. I love the gentle liquorice notes that tarragon brings to the blondies and the flecks of rosemary running through the scones add a warm, piney aroma that makes them feel a little fancy without doing too much.

