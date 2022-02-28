ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland comptroller calls on state's $68.5B pension fund to divest from Russian entities

By Holden Wilen
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democratic candidate...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: One business in Anne Arundel County

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing during the week that ended Feb. 18. Year-to-date through Feb. 18, the court recorded five Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 29% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Franchot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#Comptroller#Board Of Trustees#Russian#Democratic
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore

Comments / 0

Community Policy