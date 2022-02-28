ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Commission suspends liquor products from Russian entities under orders from Cooper

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina ABC Commission has suspended liquor products produced by Russian entities under orders from Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.

[ALSO READ: Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s]

Cooper signed Executive Order No. 251 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that directs state government agencies and departments to review existing contracts and operations.

Cooper ordered that they are to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

The ABC Commission said three alcohol brands would be subject to the executive order, including Sickle, Beluga and Russian Standard.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” Cooper said in a news release. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

Other state entities and local governments in North Carolina are strongly encouraged to do the same, including divesting from Russian assets to ensure that public dollars and operations do not benefit Russia and avoiding new contracts with Russian entities.”

(Watch the video below: Russian vodka removed from shelves in Kansas, Michigan)

HardCorePatriot
2d ago

Your boy Biden shut down our own pipelines and we are even getting oil from Russia. By the way China is backing Russia. Our Government is doing a great job of tearing down our country. Russia wants no part of the new world order.

