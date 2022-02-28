ABC Commission suspends liquor products from Russian entities under orders from Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina ABC Commission has suspended liquor products produced by Russian entities under orders from Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday.

Cooper signed Executive Order No. 251 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that directs state government agencies and departments to review existing contracts and operations.

Cooper ordered that they are to terminate any agreements or operations that directly benefit Russian entities.

The ABC Commission said three alcohol brands would be subject to the executive order, including Sickle, Beluga and Russian Standard.

“The invasion of Ukraine is an attack on a free people. This order sends a strong message and helps ensure no public dollars or operations from North Carolina will benefit Russia and its unjustified aggression,” Cooper said in a news release. “Our state stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight courageously against a tyrant to defend their country, their democracy and their freedom.”

Other state entities and local governments in North Carolina are strongly encouraged to do the same, including divesting from Russian assets to ensure that public dollars and operations do not benefit Russia and avoiding new contracts with Russian entities.”

