STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York’s statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) mask mandate for schools ends on Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference in Albany on Sunday that counties will be able to make their own decisions on school mask mandates, in accordance with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines released last week. The CDC’s updated guidance said that Americans who live in low-risk areas can safely take a break from wearing masks during the pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO