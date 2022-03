We went 2-1 on Friday bringing the post-All-Star game total to 5-1. Before we get to tonight’s slate we have to address the list of teams we will no longer wager on. The first team on the list is the Los Angeles Lakers. Their propensity for laying eggs makes them radioactive. Next, the New York Knicks. They stink up the joint as favorites and will ride a huge RJ Barrett performance when they’re expected to lose. We can’t figure them out and refuse to wager on or against them. We expect the list will continue to grow as the season comes to an end. For now, let’s take a look at tonight’s slate for the NBA Picks 2/28/22.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO