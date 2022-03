The Minnesota Vikings parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Zimmer this offseason, replacing him with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. According to The Athletic, part of the reason Zimmer fizzled out in Minnesota was his relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Per the report, Zimmer complained about Cousins during coaching meetings, stating that the QB didn’t make enough “winning plays” or take the “necessary shots” to help the Vikings get more wins.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO