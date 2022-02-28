ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s Bolsonaro says humanitarian visas to be given to Ukrainians

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the country will allow Ukrainians to come to Brazil through a humanitarian visa. In an interview with TV channel Jovem Pan, the president said the federal government is studying...

