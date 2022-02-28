How Oscar Nominated Directors Played With the Academy’s Favorite Genres

For the first time in 26 years, a Disney song has topped the charts. Encanto hit Disney+ in December, and the animated movie has become a huge hit. Not only did the new film win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, but its song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," is the first song since Aladdin's "A Whole New World" to reach number one on the Billboard charts. Last month, the song surpassed Frozen's "Let It Go," and one star from the 2013 movie has some apologies to make. Josh Gad, who is known for voicing Olaf the snowman, paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live and admitted his kids' obsession with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno" has finally made him understand why parents grew to hate "Let It Go."

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO