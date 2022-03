Beer Pong, Screw The Dealer, Kings, Quarters.... am I bringing you back to your college days yet?. In case you didn't guess, I'm referring to some of the most popular drinking games that trigger some serious nostalgia for those of us who've been out of college for at least two years or more. For many, those were the glory days. Would we ever go back? Depending on how hard you partied, those answers may differ from person to person, hah!

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO