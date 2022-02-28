ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AnnaLynne McCord responds to backlash over 'Dear Putin' poem

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the 90210 actress responded to...

Clueless Hollywood actress sends Putin a video poem – Marine vet responds

On Thursday as Russian continued its violent and bloody assault on Ukraine, actress and self-described activist AnnaLynne McCord shared a slam poem message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. While many liked the poem on Twitter, thousands more mocked it, including a prominent U.S. Marine veteran. In a two-and-a-half-minute reading of...
AnnaLynne McCord Apologizes To Vladimir Putin In Bizarre Rant About Not Being Russian President's Mother Amid War On Ukraine

AnnaLynne McCord is giving her two cents to Vladimir Putin in a bizarre rant in which she apologizes to the Russian leader for not being his mother. Hours after he declared war on Ukraine, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared a video showcasing herself reading a poem to Donald Trump's favorite president, well, besides himself.
AnnaLynne McCord Has Some (Spoken) Words for Putin

It’s Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” all over again. Celebrities are now centering themselves in yet another tragedy: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some celebrities have taken to the internet to express their anger and grief, with Russian singer Regina Spektor sharing an image of herself as a child growing up in the former USSR alongside a message about the invasion’s emotional toll. Celebrities have the platforms to send impactful messages to their fanbases. But in some cases, they shunned impact for spectacle. AnnaLynne McCord came out strong with a Twitter video that starts with the words, “Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin, I am so sorry I was not your mother.” At first, it seems an open letter to a world leader, before it dawns with increasing horror that McCord is actually rhyming. The 90210 actress filmed herself apparently reciting poetry about how conflict could have been prevented if she was there to foster the goodness in his heart, saying: “If I was your mother / The world would have been warm / So much laughter and joy / Nothing would harm.” McCord is getting roasted on Twitter for her video, but the memes have only just begun.
