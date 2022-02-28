Edwardsville aldermen to vote on housing study

Homes like this one, which went for $200,000-$250,000 in pre-pandemic times, are scarce in Edwardsville. An upcoming housing study is in the works as part of the city's plan for more affordable housing. (File Photo/Getty Images)

The company i5Group from St. Louis is on track to conduct a housing study for the City of Edwardsville. The administration and community services (ACS) committee approved a professional services agreement with the group Thursday.

This study is the next step, following last year’s housing presentation at the Wildey Theatre. The group cites three goals for the study:

• A Housing Needs Assessment to document housing supply and demand characteristics in town to create a shared understanding of housing needs

• Using the assessment results for future affordable housing strategies that set the tone for realistic, achievable goals to ensure a diverse mix of housing options, with special consideration for affordable and workforce housing

• Community engagement to build support and consensus around affordable housing strategies for Edwardsville and its future growth patterns

"We were looking for someone who was able to show us that they understand what is going on in Edwardsville with our unique situation," said City Planner Emily Calderon on Monday. She said the company talked about its previous experience helping other cities of a similar size and character.

First, a steering committee will form, with 15 to 20 members. They will be asked to act as a sounding board and as ambassadors for the study.

Elected officials will be interviewed individually for insights into existing housing considerations. Next will come the focus groups.

There will be two such forums. The first one will be a group meeting with representatives from the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; District 7 public schools; any local homebuilders’ association(s); Madison County Transit; the Edwardsville Chapter of the NAACP; the Community Housing Alliance and other community groups.

The second meeting will cover employees who earn $10 to $15 per hour and will be subject to the availability and cooperation of employers and employees.

Then there will be two to three small group resident listening sessions for anyone who doesn’t fall into any of the classifications noted above. Each group would have 10-15 attendees, maximum.

Later, the results of the housing needs assessment will be presented at a community open house, with data printed on boards at stations with the planning team available for discussions. There will be no formal presentation.

Sometime during the next fiscal year, which starts May 1, 2023, the steering committee and city officials will draft a housing strategy, which will then be put on the city’s website for resident review. This strategy will include the results of the needs assessment, best practices/housing strategies and implementation actions. The final housing strategy will be based on remarks received during review of the draft.

The above hinges on the city council approving the same professional services agreement Tuesday at the aldermen’s first meeting in March, which starts at 7 p.m. in city hall, 118 Hillsboro Ave. If approved Tuesday, Calderon said the needs analysis portion should be complete by September or October.