ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Mercy Health St. Rita's makes donation through Management Leadership Group for work that Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen does in the community

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major donation to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen kicks off their capital campaign. Mercy Health Saint Rita’s donating $25,000 to the kitchen to help with any needs that they have. The money comes from the medical center’s “Management Leadership Group” that works...

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

How Katie Ehlis supports our best selves through business and community

At Planet Fitness, it’s called the “Judgment Free Zone”, a place where you can work out without the fear of being judged. At The Vanity Bar, there’s no special name for it, it’s just a part of who they are. It’s only been about a year and a half since its opening, but in that time The Vanity Bar has given legs to Katie Ehlis’ vision of eliminating the stigma surrounding aesthetic medicine. The “boutique med-spa” gives clients a semi-private space where they can be surrounded and empowered by like-minded people who want you to be your best self.
LIFESTYLE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Taking Applicants for Community Health Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Magic Valley is looking for applicants for the Community Health Improvement Fund. St. Luke's will be taking application for the second round of grant applications up until March 10. The fund aims to address community health issues, specifically in the areas of mental health, affordable health insurance, along with obesity and diabetes. Also, according to the hospital system, applicants can also apply with projects that address the COVID-19 pandemic such as food insecurity, domestic violence, health care access, and homelessness. St. Luke's laid out part of the requirement for applicants, "Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements." For more information on the Community Health Improvement Fund grant application go to www.stlukesonline.org/CHIF.
TWIN FALLS, ID
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen marks milestone

SPARTANBURG — For 40 years, the Soup Kitchen has helped feed the hungry and offered encouragement to those facing difficult times. An anniversary celebration is planned for Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at 136 S. Forest St. in Spartanburg. Members of Second Presbyterian Church opened the Soup Kitchen on...
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread Soup#Rita#Charity#Mercy Health St Rita
WEAR

St. Luke's Missionary Baptist in Century hosts 'Free Soup Day'

CENTURY, Fla. -- St. Luke's Missionary Baptist is hosting a Free Soup Day this weekend. The event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nadine McCaw Park in Century. There will be free soup, crackers, and soda for everyone who comes, while supplies last. People should stay...
CENTURY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy