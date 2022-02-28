Mercy Health St. Rita's makes donation through Management Leadership Group for work that Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen does in the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Magic Valley is looking for applicants for the Community Health Improvement Fund. St. Luke's will be taking application for the second round of grant applications up until March 10. The fund aims to address community health issues, specifically in the areas of mental health, affordable health insurance, along with obesity and diabetes. Also, according to the hospital system, applicants can also apply with projects that address the COVID-19 pandemic such as food insecurity, domestic violence, health care access, and homelessness. St. Luke's laid out part of the requirement for applicants, "Applicants must address one or more of these priorities and are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements." For more information on the Community Health Improvement Fund grant application go to www.stlukesonline.org/CHIF.

