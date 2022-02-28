Report: MLBPA sets up Arizona training facility for locked-out players

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for March 2:. Ott, the lone Hall of Famer who has a March 2 birthday, was born in Gretna, La., just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, and it didn’t take him long to get his 22-year MLB career underway. “Master Melvin” debuted at 17 years old for the New York Giants, the club he’d spend his entire career representing until he retired at 38. While not as physically imposing as other home run hitters, Ott had a gift for them, leading the National League in home runs in six seasons en route to 511 career homers. The right fielder and third baseman, who played 2,730 games, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.

