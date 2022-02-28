ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

February bestsellers: air fryers, N95 masks, sleep masks and more

By Shari Uyehara
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelect is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. This February, we caught up with more...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bestsellers#N95 Masks#Air Fryer#Google Shopping#Orion Ultraview#Select
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

Amazon Has Its Own Secret House Brand of KN95 Face Masks — Now Just $0.60 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most people don’t realize that Amazon has dozens of its own house brands, which sell everything from discount children’s clothing to pet treats. So if you’re shopping for KN95 masks and are worried about counterfeit respirators — and you should be — then we recommend sticking with Amazon’s house brand of face masks. These under-the-radar Amazon KN95 face masks are produced under the brand names HUHETA and FGCCJP, and as of Saturday, Feb....
SHOPPING
People

All the Best Amazon Furniture Deals This Weekend — Including Bar Stools for $234 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to do a bit of furniture shopping during this long weekend, you won't have to look much further than Amazon. The online retailer just dropped hundreds of deals on furniture — up to 62 percent off — and prices are as low as $19.
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Big Lots to offer most comprehensive Presidents Day furniture deals ever

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG), a leading home discount retailer, is offering its shoppers Presidents Day deals on furniture in-store and online that include 20% off all Broyhill recliners, sectionals, outdoor seating, dining, gazebos, accessories and cushions. The sale also includes 20% off all mattresses with same-day availability. Customers can shop these deals Feb. 12-27.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Handbags

With spring not too far away, right now is the time for a wardrobe refresh -- and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you still might be shopping for winter coats and boots, let's not forget about handbags!. Right about now, we're stocking up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy