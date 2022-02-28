ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando closes Camping World Stadium COVID testing site

By Ryan Gillespie, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
A car drives by an empty entrance at the City of Orlando’s free COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium on the last day the site being in operation, Monday, February 28, 2022. The site administered more than 45,000 tests since its opening January 10 and is closing due to dwindling demand and the lowest average of new coronavirus cases being reported in nearly three months. Meanwhile, Orange County’s test sites will remain open, including Barnett Park, the Econ Soccer Complex and the South Orange Youth Sports Complex. The county sites are open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando is closing its COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium, which opened on Jan. 10 amid a crush of demand for testing during the omicron wave.

Since then, as cases and positivity rates have dropped, so has testing demand, said Samantha Holsten, a spokesperson for the city.

In that time more than 45,000 tests were administered at the site staffed by CDR Maguire, Holsten said.

Over the past two weeks, 7.5% of tests for the virus have revealed a positive result, according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. At the peak of the omicron surge, the rate was about 40% in the county, far and away the highest figure of the 2-year-old pandemic.

Testing is still available at Barnett Park, the South Orange Youth Sports Complex and the Econ Soccer Complex.

Each site, operated by Orange County, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

rygillespie@orlandosentinel.com

