Orlando closes Camping World Stadium COVID testing site
Orlando is closing its COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium, which opened on Jan. 10 amid a crush of demand for testing during the omicron wave.
Since then, as cases and positivity rates have dropped, so has testing demand, said Samantha Holsten, a spokesperson for the city.
In that time more than 45,000 tests were administered at the site staffed by CDR Maguire, Holsten said.
Over the past two weeks, 7.5% of tests for the virus have revealed a positive result, according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. At the peak of the omicron surge, the rate was about 40% in the county, far and away the highest figure of the 2-year-old pandemic.
Testing is still available at Barnett Park, the South Orange Youth Sports Complex and the Econ Soccer Complex.
Each site, operated by Orange County, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Comments / 0