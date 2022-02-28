Love Is Blind: Deepti’s family pens message to Shake

Since the season two finale of Love Is Blind aired, fans have praised contestant Deepti Vempati for “choosing herself” at the altar.

During the season finale of the Netflix reality dating show, the 31-year-old information data analyst turned down her former fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, and revealed that she did not see a future with him during the couple’s wedding.

The surprising moment came after Chatterjee made several comments about his physical connection with Vempati, which Vempati called disappointing and hard to watch in a recent interview .

Now, Vempati’s family is voicing their opinion on her former fiancé. Deepti’s brother Sunny and his wife Hina Merchant Vempati posted a joint statement to Instagram on Sunday 27 February, in which they called Chatterjee a “loser”.

“Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” the couple wrote in a post. “You minimised my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her.”

“You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life,” they said. “Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS.”

The couple also added that they did not believe Chatterjee’s claims that he was portrayed in a bad light: “In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit,’ no one forced you to say those words.”

“We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic towards you and the hate you’re receiving,” they wrote. “Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the f**k away from my sister.”

Vempati’s relatives also expressed their love for her and praised her for inspiring others. “Deepu, we are SO proud of you!!!” they said in their message. “We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman; you’ve inspired so many people to realise their self worth and demand what they deserve and settle for nothing less.”

Following the Love Is Blind season two finale, Vempati revealed to BuzzFeed that watching back Chatterjee’s comments about her felt like: “‘Oh, look at me, I’m this cool dude that’s just gonna talk sh*t about you to my friends.’”

“You don’t talk about somebody who is your fiancé, let alone a best friend - or even just a real friend - that way,” she said.

The Love Is Blind season two reunion will be released on Netflix on Friday 4 March in the US, which will finally confirm Vempati and Chatterjee’s current relationship status.