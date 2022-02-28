ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts make red carpet debut four years into relationship

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
 2 days ago

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On Sunday, the two actors, who have reportedly been dating since 2017, walked the red carpet in matching all-black ensembles. Crudup was donned in an all-black tux while Watts wore a shimmering high-neck gown by Fendi.

Crudup was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his work on AppleTV+’s The Morning Show .

Rumours first circulated that Crudup and Watts were dating in 2017, when the two starred in the Netflix psychological thriller Gypsy, which saw the actors play husband and wife.

The pair were first seen together in March 2017 during an outing in New York City, with a source confirming to People in July 2017 that they were dating. Since then, the pair has kept their relationship relatively private.

Watts, 53, began dating Crudup, 53, after her separation from long-term partner Liev Shreiber, with who she shares two children.

The former couple announced their split in 2016 after 11 years together.

Crudup has an 18-year-old son with Weeds actor Mary-Louise Parker, and previously dated Homeland star Claire Danes from 2003 to 2006.

