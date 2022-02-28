ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoe Saldana Hits ‘Today Show’ in Printed Black Dress, Black Coat and Bright Orange Pumps

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqccj_0eRgPYaB00

Zoe Saldana looked chic and well-coordinated in her latest outfit.

The “Avatar” actress headed to her appearance on “The Today Show” on Monday morning in NYC. She appeared on the morning show to discuss her upcoming film, “The Adam Project.” Saldana wore a black midi dress from Paco Rabanne that included a fun print in shades of orange and white. Over top, Saldana added a long black wool coat to keep warm while still looking stylish. She finished off her look with thick gold hoops, rings and a black crossbody bag.

The award-winning actress matched the orange splashes from her dress to her shoes perfectly. Saldana opted for a pair of bright orange pumps from Christian Louboutin that brought out the splashes of orange in the dress. The Betty Sling shoe included a rounded toe and a slingback ankle strap style.

Throughout the years, Saldana has impressed her fans with stunning designs and eye-catching shoe silhouettes. From her colorblock black and white jumpsuit for the “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere to her Met Gala 2016 feathery gown, Saldana keeps her accessories very minimal. As for shoes, she opts for Dolce & Gabbana open-toe sandals, Tamara Mellon strappy high-heels and Cesare Paciotti booties.

Aside from her fashion taste, the superhero star has collaborated with top fashion brands. She partnered with Kohl’s and Adidas for a capsule collection of footwear, activewear and accessories for women.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Saldana’s chic shoe style through the years.

