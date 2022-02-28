Addison Rae Pairs Ugg Slippers With Sports Bra and Biker Shorts After Pilates

Click here to read the full article.

TikTok sensation Addison Rae was seen leaving a pilates class on Monday in L.A.

The star showed off her toned figure in a grey two-piece set, carrying a black Reformation tote around.SHe paired the sports bra and biker shorts with some comfy fluffy UGG slides on her trek from the gym, opting for more comfortable footwear than the average sneaker.

Rae is best known for her huge following on the viral app TikTok. The TikTok sensation has also acted in movies like “He’s All That” otherwise known as the reboot for “She’s All That”. Rae began posting to TikTok in July 2019 and has now gained more than 86.7 million followers, posting content almost daily.

The 21-year-old is known best for her dancing, but also her personal style which has evolved as she’s grown on the TikTok platform. Rae’s style is youthful, pulling from trends of the time like any other 20 something would do to create a wardrobe that’s all their own. Favoring the occasional jeans and cropped top combo, Rae has also been known to sport the athletic look on occasion , mirroring this one. Rae is no stranger to the fashion world. The star was invited to the Met Gala in 2021 and wore a Tom Ford Gucci dress to the event with a corset-like bodice and a lengthy skirt. The look was widely compared to her mentor Kourtney Kardashian who wore a similar silhouette to a Kardashian Jenner Christmas party in 2019.

Style some fluffy slides for your next gym sesh:

To Buy: Minnetonka London slides, $45 .

To Buy: Ugg Laton slides, $100 .

To Buy: Tory Burch Jeweled Logo slides, $298 .

