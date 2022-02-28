Ashanti Poses in Cropped Tiger-Print Bomber Jacket, Red Latex Leggings on Instagram

Click here to read the full article.

Before love month ends, Ashanti came through with a red hot outfit.

On Sunday, the “Rock With U” hitmaker shared a photoset on her Instagram posing in a Dolce & Gabbana tiger print jacket. The cropped outerwear was complete with long-sleeves, silk twill lining, a baseball collar, front zipper fastening and flap pockets with gold press-stud buttons. Ashanti wore the jacket over a plunging black bralette. She paired her printed coat with red latex leggings.

In addition to the post, Ashanti she kept her outfit’s color scheme by captioning the post with red emojis including, a heart, a strawberry and a cherry. As for accessories, the Grammy Award winner was dripping in diamonds, consisting of large studded hoop earrings, a cuban link choker, a long gold chain and a ring and added a gold chain belt to her form-fitting bottoms. The chart topping musician styled her raven locs bone straight and tied her look together with a bold red lip.

Unfortunately, the angle of the shots didn’t allow for a glimpse at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she finished off her look with a pointy silhouette , thigh-high boots or transparent pumps.

This isn’t the first time that the “Rain on Me” songstress wore a piece from Dolce & Gabbana. Earlier this month, she attended NBA All-Star weekend in a cropped zebra print bomber jacket from the Italian luxury label. Ashanti finished off her fit with black leather boy shorts and several accessories.

When it comes to Ashanti’s essential clothing style, she has a penchant for edgy and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on construction and design. She has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in a swimsuit campaign for PrettyLittleThing in 2019, and collaborated on a collection with the online retailer.