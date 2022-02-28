Russian soldier’s final texts to mother before death: ‘I’m scared, we’re bombing it all’

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN on Monday read out the heartbreaking final texts a Russian soldier sent to his mother before he was killed in combat.

When his mother asked if she could send him a care package, the unidentified man said all he wanted to do was "hang" himself.

"I’m afraid, we are bombing all of the cities, even targeting civilians," he wrote.

"We had been told that people would welcome us here but they jump under our vehicles, not letting us pass. They call us fascists. Mum, it’s so hard."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.