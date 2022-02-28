ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian soldier’s final texts to mother before death: ‘I’m scared, we’re bombing it all’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN on Monday read out the heartbreaking final texts a Russian soldier sent to his mother before he was killed in combat.

When his mother asked if she could send him a care package, the unidentified man said all he wanted to do was "hang" himself.

"I’m afraid, we are bombing all of the cities, even targeting civilians," he wrote.

"We had been told that people would welcome us here but they jump under our vehicles, not letting us pass. They call us fascists. Mum, it’s so hard."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Hear Ukrainian soldier’s last words before bombing

UKRAINE (ABC4) – As the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues unfolding, earlier Friday morning, a tiny island in the Black Sea stood defiant in the face of Russian bomb threats. According to CNN, Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, was under full attack by a Russian warship as troops continued attacking Ukraine. According to an audio […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Russian#Ukrainian#Un
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The Big Ugly Fellas arrive in UK: US B-52 long-range bombers land in Britain to join Nato mission after practising airstrikes with British forward controllers as Putin's forces continue to menace Ukraine

Bombers from the US's flying forces jetted into RAF Fairford this morning in a thinly-veiled show of strength as Russia continued to mass near Ukraine. The four B-52 Stratofortress aircraft - with call signs HATE 11, HATE 12, HATE 13 AND HATE 14 - arrived at the Gloucestershire grounds this morning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Anchorage Daily News

Declassified Afghanistan reports back U.S. commanders who said Biden team was indecisive during crisis

WASHINGTON - Declassified U.S. military analyses of the calamitous exit from Afghanistan detail repeated instances of friction between American troops and diplomats before and during the evacuation, concluding that indecisiveness among Biden administration officials in Washington and initial reluctance to shutter the embassy in Kabul sowed chaos and put the overall mission at “increased risk.”
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine president follows Madonna on Instagram after she posts divisive musical montage about Russian invasion

Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky has followed Madonna on Instagram after she posted a video montage in support of Ukraine. The singer took to social media on Friday (25 February) to voice her support for the country amid Russia’s full-scale invasion. Madonna condemned Russia’s “pointless and greed driven invasion”, adding that “Putin has violated every human rights accord in existence”.The 63-year-old wrote: “We support you President Zelensky!! We are praying for you and your country!”Madonna’s caption accompanied a video she had posted, which featured footage of Ukraine and Putin alongside clips of herself dancing and singing to her 2006 track...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

98-year-old Holocaust survivor explains why she'll never remove her Auschwitz tattoo in powerful video

98-year-old Lily Ebert has always considered it important to inform the world of the anti-Semitic atrocities she witnessed and experienced during the Holocaust. Having lost over 100 relatives—including her mother, brother and sister—in the genocide, she has long strived to raise awareness about all that happened during that dark period of time in the hopes that history won't ever repeat itself. Her mission became all the more vital in recent years with the worrying rise of antisemitism and Holocaust denial and Ebert needed a platform that could get her story to the masses. Her 18-year-old great-grandson, Dov Forman, had the answer: TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy